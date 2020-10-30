People with lanterns enjoy moonlight tour within Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul

A performer showcases traditional performance at the secret garden of Changdeokgung Palace during a moonlight tour in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. Changdeokgung Palace was listed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1997 and is regarded as a masterpiece of architecture as the buildings are in harmony with the natural settings.Photo:Xinhua

People with lanterns enjoy a moonlight tour within the Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020.

Performers showcase traditional performance at the secret garden of Changdeokgung Palace during a moonlight tour in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020.

People with lanterns enjoy a moonlight tour within the Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020.

People with lanterns enjoy a moonlight tour within the Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020.

People with lanterns enjoy a moonlight tour within the Changdeokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020.