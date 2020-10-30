Shanghai applies stringent controls on CIIE cold-chain food exhibits

A visitor looks at fishes at Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, east China, Nov. 9, 2019. Premium agricultural products and specialty foods from around the world are showcased at the Food and Agricultural Products exhibition area during the second CIIE in Shanghai.Photo:Xinhua

Authorities in Shanghai have strengthened the epidemic prevention and control of cold-chain food exhibits at the upcoming China International Import Expo (CIIE), imposing strict controls on warehousing, inspection, delivery and display.The exhibits will be put in storage in batches and transferred together for exhibition by a supply-chain company in the Pudong New Area, according to the municipal administration for market regulation.Wu Renhua, from the administration, said there would be warehouse inspections, disinfection of cold-chain food and transport vehicles and personnel, as well as COVID-19 tests for cold-chain food practitioners and the warehouse environment.The administration will also carry out closed-loop supervision in the warehouse process and point-to-point transportation of the exhibits to ensure food safety, Wu added.As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, about 100 cubic meters of cold-chain food exhibits from 68 CIIE exhibitors had been put into a specialized warehouse. They are mainly frozen meat and seafood, as well as bread, chocolate and ice cream.