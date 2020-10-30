Autumn scenery in Carnikava, Latvia

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/10/30 14:05:07

Mushrooms are seen in an autumn forest in Carnikava, Latvia on Oct. 29, 2020.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows the autumn scenery nearby river Gauja in Carnikava, Latvia.Photo:Xinhua


 

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of river Gauja in Carnikava, Latvia.Photo:Xinhua


 

Posted in: WORLD
