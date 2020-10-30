Farmers see bumper harvest of haws in Hebei

A villager picks haws at an orchard in Huayuan Village of Gexianzhuang Township in Qinghe County, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 30, 2020. Farmers have seen over 20,000 mu (about 1,333 hectares) of haws in Gexianzhuang Township in a bumper harvest recently. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

