Chinese time-honored restaurant in Shanghai

Photo taken on Oct. 28, 2020 shows the Chinese time-honored restaurant Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant in Shanghai, east China. Founded in 1926, Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant was listed as one of the intangible cultural heritage of Huangpu District of Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People dine at the Chinese time-honored restaurant Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 28, 2020. Founded in 1926, Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant was listed as one of the intangible cultural heritage of Huangpu District of Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

Cook Dai Jinhong makes desserts at the Chinese time-honored restaurant Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 28, 2020. Founded in 1926, Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant was listed as one of the intangible cultural heritage of Huangpu District of Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

People shop at the flagship grocery store of the Chinese time-honored restaurant Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 28, 2020. Founded in 1926, Sunya Cantonese Cuisine Restaurant was listed as one of the intangible cultural heritage of Huangpu District of Shanghai. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)