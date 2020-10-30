Changdeokgung Palace introduces moonlight tour in Seoul

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/10/30 18:00:21

Performers showcase traditional performance at the Changdeokgung Palace during a moonlight tour in Seoul, South Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. Changdeokgung Palace was listed as a UNESCO world heritage site in 1997 and is regarded as a masterpiece of architecture as the buildings are in harmony with the natural settings. (Photo/China News Service)


 

Posted in: CHINA
