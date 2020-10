Snow-covered Jiatang Grassland in Qinghai

Photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows snow-covered Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows flocks of sheep on snow-covered Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows snow-covered Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A shepherd herds sheep at snow-covered Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 29, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 29, 2020 shows snow-covered Jiatang Grassland in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)