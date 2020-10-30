China-initiated WHO conference urges intl cooperation amid COVID-19 resurgence: FM

Photo: nhc.gov.cn

The WHO video conference on COVID-19 control and prevention in the fall and winter held on Thursday sent a positive signal that all sides have joined hands to respond to the pandemic, and firmly support the WHO to continue to play a key role in global epidemic prevention and control, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Friday at a press briefing.The video conference was initiated and organized by China, and more than 100 people from the West Pacific Region, Europe and the WHO attended the event.Participants at the conference discussed the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and influenza in their countries and their response measures. Wang noted that improving monitoring over influenza-like cases and carrying out influenza vaccination among high-risk populations were stressed at the conference.The participants also appealed to all sides to unite to address the dual challenges of the COVID-19 and influenza in fall and winter.Li Bin, China’s National Health Commission Deputy Director, shared China’s epidemic control situation and the results in his keynote speech at the conference.China is willing to continue to share its experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control, diagnosis and treatment plans, and strengthen cooperation with all sides, including the WHO, to jointly defeat the pandemic and make contributions to protect the lives and health of people around the world, Wang noted at the press conference.Global Times