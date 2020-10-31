Drive-thru Trick or Treat event held at Pacific National Exhibition in Vancouver

A boy collects candies in a drive-thru Trick or Treat event held at Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 30, 2020. The traditional Halloween event hosted by PNE was turned into a safe and contactless drive-thru format during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A child tries to collect candies from a car while participating in a drive-thru Trick or Treat event held at Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 30, 2020. The traditional Halloween event hosted by PNE was turned into a safe and contactless drive-thru format during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A baby is seen carrying a bag of candies while participating in a drive-thru Trick or Treat event held at Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Oct. 30, 2020. The traditional Halloween event hosted by PNE was turned into a safe and contactless drive-thru format during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)