Ecological environment in Sanjiangyuan region improved

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 30, 2020 shows a wetland in Madoi County, Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province. Sanjiangyuan region, or the sources of three rivers, namely the Yangtze River, Yellow River, and Lancang (Mekong) River, has seen its ecological environment improved a lot and wild animals increased obviously in recent years through the efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

A Tibetan fox is seen in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 29, 2020. Sanjiangyuan region, or the sources of three rivers, namely the Yangtze River, Yellow River, and Lancang (Mekong) River, has seen its ecological environment improved a lot and wild animals increased obviously in recent years through the efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

Mountains are seen in Chindu County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Oct. 29, 2020. Sanjiangyuan region, or the sources of three rivers, namely the Yangtze River, Yellow River, and Lancang (Mekong) River, has seen its ecological environment improved a lot and wild animals increased obviously in recent years through the efforts of local government. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)