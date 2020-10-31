In pics: China Western Consumption Poverty Alleviation Cente

Customers select goods at the China Western Consumption Poverty Alleviation Center in Chongqing, southwest China, Oct. 31, 2020. The center, covering an area of 15,000 square meters, consists of 11 pavilions for China's western provinces and autonomous regions, and 33 pavilions for Chongqing's districts and counties. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

