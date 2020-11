Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2020 shows Halloween decorations in front of people's house in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2020 shows Halloween decorations in front of people's house in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

A child looks at Halloween decorations in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)

People wearing costumes celebrate Halloween in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Chu Chen/Xinhua)