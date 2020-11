Confucius Institute of National University of Laos celebrates 10th anniversary

A student of National University of Laos practises Chinese dance on campus in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 30, 2020. The Confucius Institute of National University of Laos celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

Students of National University of Laos practise dance on campus in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 30, 2020. The Confucius Institute of National University of Laos celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

Guests visit a photo exhibition of the Confucius Institute of National University of Laos in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 30, 2020. The Confucius Institute of National University of Laos celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Confucius Institute's teachers sing at a ceremony in Vientiane, Laos, Oct. 30, 2020. The Confucius Institute of National University of Laos celebrated its 10th anniversary on Friday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)