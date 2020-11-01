Agricultural enterprise helps boost income for impoverished households in Xinjiang

Employees prepare raw material of food at a processing plant of Meibite Group in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2020. Over the past years, local authorities in Moyu County have been actively introducing and developing leading enterprises to boost people's income and help them to shake off poverty. In April 2019, with the support from local authorities, Meibite Group, a leading enterprise for agricultural products, started business in Moyu, helping registered impoverished households to boost income. At present, local employees of the group in Moyu has reached nearly 6,000, with over 3,000 people are from registered impoverished households. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 31, 2020 shows a poultry farm subordinated to Meibite Group in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

An employee works at a poultry farm subordinated to Meibite Group in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2020.

Employees from registered impoverished households prepare food in a food truck in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2020.

Employees prepare raw material of food at a processing plant of Meibite Group in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2020.

Employees work at a sausage plant of Meibite Group in Moyu County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Oct. 31, 2020.