Fire drill held in Shanghai to ensure smooth progress of upcoming CIIE

Staff members of a company participate in a fire drill under the guidance of fire fighters in Shanghai, east China, Oct. 30, 2020. A fire drill was held on Friday at a commercial area in Shanghai to raise people's awareness of fire prevention and to ensure the smooth progress of the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE). (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

