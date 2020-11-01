National Unity Day celebrated in Agartala, India

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/1 8:00:07

Police personnel take part in a parade during the National Unity Day celebration in Agartala, India, Oct. 31, 2020. The National Unity Day is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle, which falls on October 31. (Str/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
