National Unity Day celebrated in Agartala, India

Police personnel take part in a parade during the National Unity Day celebration in Agartala, India, Oct. 31, 2020. The National Unity Day is the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a prominent figure in the Indian freedom struggle, which falls on October 31. (Str/Xinhua)

