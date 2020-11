Workers plant mangrove trees at a coastal conservation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Dedy Istanto/Xinhua)

A worker plants mangrove trees at a coastal conservation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Dedy Istanto/Xinhua)

A worker plants mangrove trees at a coastal conservation in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Dedy Istanto/Xinhua)