Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival celebrated in Brunei

A woman prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 31, 2020. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Saturday this year. About 250 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

A man prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 31, 2020. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Saturday this year. About 250 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

Water lanterns are seen in a river in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 31, 2020. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Saturday this year. About 250 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

Children carry a water lantern to release in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 31, 2020. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Saturday this year. About 250 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

A woman prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 31, 2020. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Saturday this year. About 250 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

A man prepares to release a water lantern in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Oct. 31, 2020. The Thailand's traditional Loy Krathong Festival falls on Saturday this year. About 250 people including some Thai people living in Brunei released water lanterns for peace and luck. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)