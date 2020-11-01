C919 jet marks maiden airshow flight

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)





China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet taxis on the runway during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet is seen during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet performs in an air show during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

China's C919 jet taxis on the runway during the 2020 Nanchang Flight Convention at Yaohu Airport in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 31, 2020. The C919, China's first home-developed trunk jetliner, conducted a successful maiden flight in 2017. The aircraft has begun intensive test flights from various airports to ensure it meets all airworthiness standards. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)