China's transport investment up 9.8 pct in first three quarters

Aerial photo shows the construction site of the south main tower of Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2020 shows workers working at the construction site of Hotan-Ruoqiang railway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With a total length of about 825 kilometers, the railway is an important part of the train loop of the Tarim Basin.Photo:Xinhua
Maintenance workers work on the Jialing River railway bridge in Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2020. The inspection and maintenance of the bridge was strengthened during flood season to ensure the safe operation of the railway. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)