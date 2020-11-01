China's transport investment up 9.8 pct in first three quarters

Aerial photo shows the construction site of the south main tower of Quanzhou Bay cross-sea bridge of the Fuzhou-Xiamen high-speed railway in southeast China's Fujian Province, Sept. 15, 2020. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

China's fixed-asset investment in the transport sector grew 9.8 percent year on year in the first three quarters of 2020 on the back of continued recovery from the impact of COVID-19.The country's investment in its transport infrastructure was 2.51 trillion yuan (about $373.33 billion) from January to September, according to the Ministry of Transport.Investment in road and waterway construction reached 1.88 trillion yuan during the period, meeting the government's annual target ahead of schedule.China's transport investment in the third quarter went up 15.5 percent from the same period last year, data showed.

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 25, 2020 shows workers working at the construction site of Hotan-Ruoqiang railway in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With a total length of about 825 kilometers, the railway is an important part of the train loop of the Tarim Basin.Photo:Xinhua

Maintenance workers work on the Jialing River railway bridge in Beibei District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Aug. 21, 2020. The inspection and maintenance of the bridge was strengthened during flood season to ensure the safe operation of the railway. (Photo by Qin Tingfu/Xinhua)