Autumn view in Royal Lazienki Park, Poland

A couple walk in a path covered with brightly colored leaves at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

The New Orangery is seen at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People walk in a path covered with brightly colored leaves at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People feed ducks at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

People walk in a path covered with brightly colored leaves at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A young girl plays with fallen leaves at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)

A man jogs at the Royal Lazienki Park in Warsaw, Poland on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/Xinhua)