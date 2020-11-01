Railway authorities launch specialized services to deliver for annual online shopping spree

Workers load parcels onto a Fuxing bullet train at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 1, 2020. China's railway authorities launched specialized services on Sunday, which will last till Nov. 20 to cope with a surge of shopping orders around the annual online shopping spree on Nov. 11. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

