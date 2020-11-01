People come to pumpkin patch in New Orleans to have fun

Decorated pumpkins are seen at a pumpkin patch in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2020. During Halloween season, lots of pumpkin patches in U.S. state of Louisiana are open for people. On the Halloween day, many families come to a pumpkin patch in New Orleans to have fun. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

A child sits among pumpkins at a pumpkin patch in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

People pick their pumpkins at a pumpkin patch in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy their time at a pumpkin patch in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)

People enjoy their time at a pumpkin patch in New Orleans, Louisiana, the United States, on Oct. 31, 2020. (Photo by Lan Wei/Xinhua)