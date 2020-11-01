HK lawmakers arrested for obstructing LegCo meeting

A view of Kowloon in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, China Photo: VCG

Several current and former members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo) were arrested on Sunday for contempt and interference with personnel of the LegCo at a chaotic May 8 LegCo meeting, the Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF) confirmed with the Global Times.The seven arrested Hong Kong political figures include Wu Chi-wai, chairman of the Hong Kong opposition group Democratic Party, Steven Kwok Wing-kin, chairman of the Labour Party, Raymond Chan Chi-chuen, and Eddie Chu, Hong Kong media outlet on.cc reported Sunday.The HKPF told the Global Times the arrests are still in progress and that further arrests are "not ruled out."All seven were connected to a chaotic LegCo meeting on May 8, 2020, which police officers have been investigating since receiving a report the same day.On May 8, the LegCo meeting descended into turmoil as a few opposition activists including Chu and Chan caused scenes of rioting at the meeting and attempted to attack other lawmakers. Despite warnings from LegCo leader Starry Lee Wai-king that obstructing LegCo meetings could be in breach of the law, they repeatedly prevented the meeting from proceeding until they were thrown out.