Green orange output in Qiongzhong expected to reach 5,000 tonnes

A staff member packages green oranges at a factory in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2020. With a planting area of about 29,000 mu (about 1,933 hectares), the green orange output in Qiongzhong is expected to reach 5,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A staff member shows a basket of green oranges at a demonstration base in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2020. With a planting area of about 29,000 mu (about 1,933 hectares), the green orange output in Qiongzhong is expected to reach 5,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A live streamer sells green oranges online at a demonstration base in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2020. With a planting area of about 29,000 mu (about 1,933 hectares), the green orange output in Qiongzhong is expected to reach 5,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

Live streamers sell green oranges online at a demonstration base in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2020. With a planting area of about 29,000 mu (about 1,933 hectares), the green orange output in Qiongzhong is expected to reach 5,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)

A tourist take photographs of green oranges at a demonstration base in Qiongzhong, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 1, 2020. With a planting area of about 29,000 mu (about 1,933 hectares), the green orange output in Qiongzhong is expected to reach 5,000 tonnes. (Xinhua/Yang Guanyu)