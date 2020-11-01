Autumn scenery of Zhinan Village in Hangzhou, Zhejiang

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/1 21:43:51

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields at Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of red leaves at Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of red leaves at Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows the scenery of terraced fields and ginkgo trees at Zhinan Village of Taihuyuan Town in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
