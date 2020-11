A worker prepares goods for delivery at an e-commerce industrial park in Lianyungang, East China's Jiangsu Province on Sunday. The first sales window for this year's Double 11 shopping festival kicked off the same day, and it will run until Tuesday. The second window will end on November 11. The State Post Bureau forecast that the country's express sector will peak in the November 11 week, with an average of 490 million packages delivered each day. Photo: cnsphoto