China begins sharing year-around data from the Lancang River with Mekong river countries

A view of the Mekong River. Photo: VCG

China has initiated an information sharing platform and officially started sharing year-around hydrological data collected from the upper reaches of the Mekong River - known at the Lancang River in China - with downstream countries on Monday, keeping a promise made by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at the 3rd Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Leaders' Meeting on August 24.The agreement concluded on October 22 includes all five downstream countries -- Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia - which will share data from two key hydrological stations located on the upper Mekong at Yunjinghong and on a tributary at Manan.Li noted at the meeting in August that China will work with other LMC countries to establish a Lancang-Mekong Water Resources Cooperation Information Sharing Platform to better tackle climate change and natural disasters such as floods and droughts. Premier Li's remarks show that China is willing and committed to sharing hydrological data during the dry season as well as the monsoon season.All riparian countries reached an agreement on the memorandum of understanding to discuss China-proposed practical measures of sharing the Lancang River's hydrological data for the entire year with the Mekong countries on September 24, with representatives from the five countries applauding China's determination and efficiency in implementing its pledge.Representatives from five Mekong River countries expressed appreciation of China's efforts and efficient mobilization to promote its commitment of sharing year-round hydrological data, and they valued the information China provided to help them better cope with droughts and others disasters.The information sharing under the platform covers the entire Lancang-Mekong River basin, according to information the Global Times obtained. It said the platform is to provide reliable forecasting and early warning services related to floods and droughts, while serving as an exchange of experience and technologies with member countries.The specific measures will be updated and complemented in close collaboration with the Mekong River Commission (MRC), it stressed.