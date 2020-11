Autumn view of dawn redwood forest in Zhanghe Reservoir, Hubei

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 2, 2020 shows a view of a dawn redwood forest in Zhanghe Reservoir of Jingmen City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Peng Qi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 2, 2020 shows a view of a dawn redwood forest in Zhanghe Reservoir of Jingmen City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Peng Qi/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 2, 2020 shows a view of a dawn redwood forest in Zhanghe Reservoir of Jingmen City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Peng Qi/Xinhua)