Diversified marine creatures seen in Bali, Indonesia

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a boxing crab laying eggs beside rocks in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Oct. 31, 2020 shows a pipefish among corals in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a shrimp on a coral in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a shrimp on a coral in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a crab on corals in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2020 shows a pipefish among corals in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2020 shows a Harlequin Shrimp on a coral in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Oct. 30, 2020 shows a porcelain crab on a coral in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a hermit crab on sand in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a Nudibranch on corals in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows a pufferfish in an abandoned can in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows an eel coming out from a cave in Tulamben, Bali, Indonesia. The rich diversity of marine life makes Indonesia's famous tourism destination Bali one of the world best diving sites. (Xinhua/Du Yu)