People of Yao ethnic group perform during harvest festival in Guangxi

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/2 22:35:11

People of the Yao ethnic group perform during the folk Panwang Festival as well as a harvest festival in Rongshui Miao Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Nov. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)


 

Posted in: CHINA
