Chinese President Xi Jinping attends 7th national census through electronic devices

Chinese President Xi Jinping (center) attends the 7th national census on Monday in Beijing, during which he registered his information on electronic devices used for the first time in China's national census. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, attended the 7th national census in Beijing on Monday, during which he registered his information on electronic devices applied for the first time in China's national census.The registration was conducted in Zhongnanhai, the central government compound in Beijing, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.Video released by CCTV showed that two census takers asked Xi some questions and registered his information on a tablet computer, on which Xi signed his name.After the registration, Xi asked the census takers about the implementation of the census that officially kicked off on Sunday. Xi sent sincere greetings to 7 million workers participating in the census.He stressed the importance of the census, as China is the most populous country in the world."The previous six national censuses obtained abundant and detailed demographic data, which have played an important role in formulating economic, social development and population policies for the Party and the country. The 7th national census is a major survey of national conditions and strength in the new era, and also a major event in the work of the party and the state," Xi noted.Xi pointed out some changes in China's population development, which puts the country under not only pressure of a large population but threats of demographic transition.This census should find out the number, structure, distribution and other aspects of China's population, grasp the characteristics of population trends, and provide accurate statistical information for improving population development strategies and policy systems, formulating economic and social development plans, and promoting high-quality economic development, Xi noted.He also called for support and understanding of society to the census, given the COVID-19 epidemic.Other Chinese leaders including Premier Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, also attended the census and registered their personal information on Monday in Zhongnanhai.China conducts a national census every 10 years. In 2000 and 2010, national top leaders also attended the census as ordinary residents in Zhongnanhai.Global Times