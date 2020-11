Bor Sang village in Thailand famous for making paper umbrellas

A craftswoman pastes umbrella surface at Umbrella Making Center in Bor Sang Village in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Nov. 1, 2020. Bor Sang village, about nine km east of the Old City of Chiang Mai, is famous for making paper umbrellas. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

A craftswoman makes umbrella struts at Umbrella Making Center in Bor Sang Village in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Nov. 1, 2020. Bor Sang village, about nine km east of the Old City of Chiang Mai, is famous for making paper umbrellas. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

Photo taken on Nov. 1, 2020 shows paper umbrellas at Umbrella Making Center in Bor Sang Village in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Bor Sang village, about nine km east of the Old City of Chiang Mai, is famous for making paper umbrellas. (Xinhua/Zhang Keren)

