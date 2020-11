Tourists view cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows blooming cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows blooming cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Tourists pose for photos amid cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows tourists viewing cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows tourists posing for photos amid cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A tourist takes photos amid cosmos flowers at Haizhu Wetland Park in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)