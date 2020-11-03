Delivery sector grows with pains

Li Jie, a deliveryman of ZTO Express works at a sorting center in Beijing on March 12. He wakes up at 7 am every day to deliver parcels. Photo: cnsphoto

Since October, news of delivery workers' strikes has been spreading online, leading to parcels piling up in warehouses as disgruntled workers complain of underpayment and long working hours.Major courier companies alleged to be the most affected by the recent troubles, have issued statements denying that any have taken place.ZTO Express continues to insist that the company's network is stable; Yunda Express recently announced that all areas covered by its delivery network have been operating normally, and YTO Express said on its Weibo account that its operations had not been disrupted at all.However, complaints over delayed parcels and "blockage" points occurring during shipments are still piling up in some cities and provinces.A Weibo user named Donger2 told the Global Times on Monday that her parcels, which normally would be delivered to her doorstep on the same day they arrive in the city, have been lying at the post center in the city for two days, still waiting to be collected."Some delivery workers resigned, which led to some delays in delivery here, but now the company has already found part-time delivery workers to fill in the gap," a staff member from Yunda Express' center in Tai'an, East China's Shandong Province, told the Global Times, refusing to specify the number that had resigned or their reasons for doing so.However, a delivery worker in reached by the Global Times said some workers had resigned over "payment disputes," and the company is still looking for more new workers currently.A seller on e-commerce platform Taobao told the Global Times that the Shanghai-based company has been avoiding sending parcels to places like Nanjing in East China's Jiangsu Province through the courier company STO Express because parcels were "stranded" at the local center in Nanjing."There were several customers complaining to us about the delay in delivery in Nanjing," the Taobao business owner surnamed Wu said.However, two delivery workers from Beijing, one from Deppon Logistics and the other from SF Express, told the Global Times that despite the surging amount of parcels from the Double Eleven shipping festival, shipping in Beijing remains normal and they have not heard any strikes in the city.The disruption, however, is not likely to affect the nationwide parcel delivery during the Double Eleven shopping festival, He Hui, director of the China Logistics Information Center said, as they are largely sporadic, and the vast majority of the transportation and shipping system remains stable.Such situation in the industry especially spell trouble this month, when the Double Eleven shopping spree is expected to drive up the number of parcels for delivery to a staggering 5.78 billion from November 1 to 16, up 47 percent compared to the same period last year, according to a forecast by the National Post Bureau.There is little doubt that China's shipping industry has been growing exponentially in recent years, in tandem with the development of freight transportation and e-commerce. So far in 2020, the number of parcels delivered in China has reached 80 billion, more than the numbers from the US, Japan and Europe combined, according to the State Post Bureau.For years, the rapidly expanding market has attracted an increasing number of delivery companies, all of whom have been trying to level up their competitiveness by cutting margins to razor thin levels.According to statistics from the State Post Bureau, despite a 3.15 percent growth in order numbers in the first quarter of this year, revenue in the shipping industry has dropped by 0.55 percent. In 2019, the average price per parcel had dropped to 11.8 yuan ($1.76), down more than 35 percent compared to the price in 2012.The pressure is weighing heavily on the delivery staff, who make up the vast shipping network across China. An SF Express delivery worker in Beijing surnamed Song told the Global Times that he needs to deliver between 150 and 200 parcels per day, and although the average price for each parcel delivery placement is around 12 yuan, he will only get around 2 yuan.According to analysts, the underlying issues of vicious competition and squeezed profitability are much more noteworthy in the long run. As a result of the heavy competition, only SF Express reported positive profit growth during the third quarter of this year, out of all four shipping companies listed in China's A share market."As demand increases, a delivery person that used to deliver 150 packages a day, now has to deliver up to 180, but the wages barely rose," Shao Zhonglin, former assistant secretary-general of the China Express Association, told the Global Times."The business model has to change so companies can recruit more staff and alleviate the rising pressure on its employees," Shao said.