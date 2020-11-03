Autumn scenery of forests in Longyao County, Hebei

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/3 22:03:05

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows the autumn scenery of forests at Zhihe River in Longyao County, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


 

Posted in: CHINA
