Citruses enter harvest season in Gaza Strip

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/3 22:48:32

A farmer picks citruses at a citrus planting farm in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 3, 2020. Citruses in the Gaza Strip have entered the harvest season. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A farmer picks citruses at a citrus planting farm in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 3, 2020. Citruses in the Gaza Strip have entered the harvest season. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

A farmer displays citruses at a citrus planting farm in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Nov. 3, 2020. Citruses in the Gaza Strip have entered the harvest season. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)


 

Posted in: WORLD
blog comments powered by Disqus