Baby penguin born in Harbin Polarland

A newborn penguin chick is seen in the Harbin Polarland in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Nov. 3, 2020. A baby penguin was born here on Tuesday, the first newborn penguin of the Harbin Polarland in 2020. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

