China donates anti-epidemic supplies to Myanmar, thanks to border management deal

The local government of Southwest China's Yunnan Province donates anti-epidemic supplies worth 500,000 yuan ($74,750) to border cities in Myanmar. Photo: Courtesy Of Yunnan government

The local government of Southwest China's Yunnan Province has donated anti-epidemic supplies worth 500,000 yuan ($74,750) to border cities in Myanmar, which reflects the "paukphaw" friendship and highlights the building of a China-Myanmar community of a shared future.The donation is in accordance with the Agreement on Management and Cooperation in China-Myanmar Border Areas, which shows the importance of border management for epidemic prevention and control.Entrusted by the Border and Sea Department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and arranged by the Yunnan government, authorities in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture turned over the supplies at Ruili Port on Tuesday to assist Myanmar defeat the COVID-19 epidemic as soon as possible.The supplies include 330,000 surgical masks, 2,960 medical protective masks, 3,000 pairs of disposable medical rubber gloves, 2,500 sets of medical disposable protective clothing, 2,500 pairs of medical isolation shoe covers, 1,000 bottles of disinfectant gel, and 1,000 bottles of sodium hypochlorite disinfectant.

The supplies will help 20 townships in Myanmar's Kachin State and Shan State that border China. It shows people from both sides of the border help each other.After the outbreak of COVID-19, the local governments in the China-Myanmar border area have communicated in a timely manner, and established a joint epidemic prevention and control mechanism, which has laid a good foundation for joint cooperation and played a positive role in epidemic prevention and control.The donation comes as the epidemic in Myanmar continues to spread, which reflects the need for joint measures by China and Myanmar to cope with the second wave of the epidemic in fall and winter.Global Times