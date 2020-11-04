Xi calls for advancing China-Italy cooperation

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/4 23:07:50
Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Italy should keep exchanges at all levels, promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, boost exchanges and dialogue among civilizations, and jointly maintain the healthy development of China-Europe relations.
Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with Italian President Sergio Mattarella to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.