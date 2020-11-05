Figuratively speaking
Source: Global Times Published: 2020/11/5 21:28:40
30,000
Square meters of expansion in exhibition area at 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) compared with 2nd event
70%
Global Fortune 500 companies that attended previous CIIEs showcasing products and technology at fair this year
400,000
Professional audience expected to visit the 3rd CIIE
