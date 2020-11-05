BRI projects ‘positive force’ against COVID-19: FM

Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Photo: fmprc.gov.cn

China's Foreign Ministry said projects under the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have made positive contributions to countries where these projects are located amid the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that BRI projects contributed to the economic recovery of hosting countries by means of improved infrastructure and support in the education, medical and healthcare sectors.Chinese companies have received positive responses for their roles in helping local communities fight the pandemic and reduce poverty, Wang said at a daily press briefing, citing a survey released this week.So far, more than 2,000 BRI projects have generated tens of thousands of jobs around the world, Wang said, noting that the BRI has become a popular platform for global cooperation.