Moves against Australian goods ‘comply with FTA’

China's Foreign Ministry said relevant measures taken on imported goods are in accordance with China's laws and international practice and aimed at safeguarding the interests of domestic industries and the safety of Chinese consumers, in response to a question raised over a reported ban by Chinese authorities on multiple categories of Australian goods.Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Thursday that the measures also complied with the China-Australia Free Trade Agreement.Bloomberg News reported that China had asked traders to stop purchasing at least seven categories of Australian products - coal, barley, copper ore and concentrate, sugar, timber, wine and lobsters. The "most sweeping" halt will reportedly begin on Friday.China hopes the Australian side will act in a way that is more conducive to building up mutual trust and cooperation, and in the spirit of the China-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, bringing the bilateral relationship back to normal as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.Wang said China is matching its words with actions by opening up its market to the world in the spirit of shared growth, noting that the ongoing China International Import Expo in Shanghai has attracted the same level of attention as previously from Fortune Global 500 firms, despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.