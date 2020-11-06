Lam meets ministers in Beijing, calls for resumption of flow of people between HK and mainland

Hong Kong Photo: VCG
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam met with Ma Xiaowei, head of the National Health Commission, on Thursday, saying she appreciates the commission's support for the city during the COVID-19 epidemic and called for a resumption in the flow of people between Hong Kong and mainland.
During Lam's meeting with Ma on Thursday afternoon, she thanked the commission for quickly organizing a support team to assist Hong Kong city in completing an unprecedented large-scale nucleic acid testing program and building temporary hospitals and community treatment facilities when the epidemic in Hong Kong was severe.
She told Ma that the epidemic in Hong Kong has basically been stabilized despite some sporadic cases. She expressed hope for gradually restoring the flow of people between Hong Kong and the mainland to meet the needs of residents and economic activities on both sides.
Before meeting with Ma, Lam met with Yi Huiman, Chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission, during which she said that Hong Kong's position as an international financial center has been enhanced due to cooperation between security regulatory authorities in Hong Kong and those in the mainland.
Lam also met with He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission on Thursday afternoon.
During the meeting with He, Lam pointed out that the global economy has been severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and faces unprecedented challenges while China's economy has resumed due to strict COVID-19 control measures.
She said that Hong Kong must be better integrated into overall national development in order to resume economic growth and grasp the opportunities offered by the construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.Lam is visiting Beijing from Wednesday to Friday
, after which she will travel to Guangzhou and Shenzhen.