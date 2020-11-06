Scenery of Yamzbog Yumco Lake in China's Tibet

Source: Xinhua Published: 2020/11/6 18:31:56

Aerial photo taken on Nov. 3, 2020 shows the scenery of the Yamzbog Yumco Lake in Nagarze County of Shannan City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhan Yan)


 
 

Posted in: CHINA
