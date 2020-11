Photo taken on Nov. 5, 2020 shows a view of the seaside of Beirut, Lebanon. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

A man enjoys fishing at the seaside of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)

A boy plays at the Corniche of Beirut, Lebanon, on Nov. 5, 2020. (Photo by Bilal Jawich/Xinhua)