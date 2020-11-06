Alpaca wool products from Peru wow visitors at 3rd CIIE

Source: China News Service Published: 2020/11/6 18:42:35

Alpaca wool products from Peru attract visitors at the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, Nov. 6, 2020. (Photo: China News Service/Hou Yu)


 

