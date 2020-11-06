US voting curve-themed hoodies on sale on Taobao just after election

Photo: Taobao

Before the White House claims a new master, Chinese clothing vendors have released products featuring the nail-biting US presidential election, with netizens praising Chinese manufacturers' sharp business sense.A new hoody, printed with the words "USA 2020 President Election" and graph of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's resurgence, has appeared on Chinese e-commerce platform Taobao.Chinese netizens expressed their admiration for manufacturers' creativity as well as the overnight launch of new products faster than the US vote count."This is absolutely the new tide in fashion," netizens said on China's Twitter-like social media platform."So creative and definitely shows 'China speed' - one of the advantages of the manufacturing giant.""We have already built an inventory of the new hoody," one customer service staff of the online shops said."We offer tailored clothes," the staff said, adding, "whatever design you want."The US presidential election started on Tuesday (US time), and the tabulation of votes has not ended. Before Election Day, the pollsters had repeatedly released surveys showing that Joe Biden led US President Donald Trump by 8 to 10 percentage points. However, the election turned out as a close race, with Trump leading at the beginning before being overtaken by Biden.Global Times