Double the pleasure

Illustrations: Xia Qing/GT

An article written by a primary-school girl from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province recently amused untold millions after it was put on social media by her mom. In the article, the innocent girl wrote that her most memorable traditional festival was the Double 11 online shopping day. She said her mom bought home more clothes, toilet paper and cosmetics than during the annual Spring Festival. It is not difficult to understand how people, even kids, are now infatuated with the Double 11 festival - this phenomenon, made possible by the country's technological and digital boom, is now making inroads on traditional festivals. Compared with more classic holidays, the Double 11 is more materially and commercially oriented, changing people's way of life. But it is worth noting that traditional festivals play an irreplaceable role in promoting national culture and spirit. They establish emotional bonds between people, and invoke nostalgia and stirring sentiments. As we enjoy both traditional and "modern" festivals, we'd better educate our children about the essence of these traditions. Indeed, we might even ponder: will the Double 11 festival eventually become "traditional" in a few generations' time?