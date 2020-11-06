Eight HK lawmakers charged with contempt, interfering with legislative meeting

HK LegCo File photo:VCG

Eight current and former members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council (LegCo), who were arrested for violating the Legislative Council (LegCo) Ordinance by causing riots at the May 8 LegCo meeting, were summoned to court for a hearing on Friday afternoon.They were charged with contempt and interference, harassment, resistance or obstruction of members of the Legislative Council who were performing their duties, Hong Kong-based media hk01.com reported.One of the eight, opposition lawmaker Ted Hui, claimed before entering the court that the charge is political repression and accused the police of selectively prosecuting pan-democrats.Hui was taken in by the Hong Kong police on November 2 following the arrest of the other seven on November 1, including Wu Chi-wai, chairman of the Hong Kong opposition group Democratic Party, Steven Kwok Wing-kin, chairman of the Labor Party, Raymond Chan Chi-chuen, and Eddie Chu, according to Hong Kong media reports.On May 8, the LegCo meeting fell into turmoil as some opposition politicians attempted to attack other lawmakers and caused riots at the meeting. Despite warnings from Starry Lee Wai-king, the LegCo leader, that obstructing LegCo meetings could be in breach of the law, they repeatedly prevented the meeting from proceeding, until they were thrown out.